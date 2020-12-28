Armed robbery at 7-Eleven in Suffolk Monday morning

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police are asking the public to come forward with information about an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven Monday morning.

Police said the incident happened around 2:15 a.m. Monday at a 7-Eleven in the 2100 block of North Main Street.

Police said two people wearing black clothes, black ski masks and gloves entered the store armed with handguns.

They took an unknown amount of merchandise and money before fleeing the store on foot.

There were no reported injuries.

The incident is still under investigation.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10