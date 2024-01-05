HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – A Portsmouth man has been sentenced in connection with an armed carjacking that occurred in 2022.

According to officials, on July 11, 2022, 23-year-old Raequan Rucker and a co-conspirator approached two women and stole both of their vehicles at gunpoint.

One of the victims had her 9-month-old baby in the backseat at the time of the carjacking. Police say it is unknown if the baby was still inside of the car when the two suspects took off.

Police say that the two drove to a location in Portsmouth. Rucker’s co-conspirator dumped his vehicle and then entered the vehicle Rucker was in.

The Virginia Beach Police Department located the two suspects at a retention pond located in Virginia Beach.

U.S. District Judge Mark S. Davis sentenced Rucker to 15 years in prison.

Mugshot of Raequan Rucker