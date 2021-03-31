Apparent ‘hoax’ call about person with gun at Gloucester middle school

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A call about a possible person with a gun at a Gloucester County middle school is believed to be a hoax.

The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook saying they had received a call about a “possible person with a gun” at Page Middle School around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Deputies responded to the facility and were able to secure it and conduct a thorough search.

“It appears this call is hoax, however we will investigate this matter thoroughly,” the sheriff’s office said.

Nobody was found to have a firearm, and no unauthorized people were found at the location.

There were no injuries during the incident.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.