FILE – An Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, file)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities are trying to track down whoever stole an Amazon truck on Wednesday in Norfolk.

Norfolk dispatchers didn’t have many details just after noon but, said they were contacted at 12:01 p.m. after the vehicle was stolen in the 300 block of Nicholson Street. That’s in the Young Terrace neighborhood off E. Virginia Beach Blvd.

Police are currently searching for the suspect.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.