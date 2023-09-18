RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Attorney General Jason Miyares secured a felony murder conviction for a Newport News man.

A Newport News jury found Kardara Antonio Miles guilty of first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of murder, robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of robbery.

On Nov. 25, 2016, Antonio miles, James Miles and Marqui Pittman murdered Tommy Strayhorn during an armed robbery.

“I’m so proud of the work my office does to ensure that justice is served and those who commit crimes are held accountable. In Virginia, we’re cracking down on violent crime,” said Attorney General Miyares.

Pittman was convicted of first-degree felony murder, use of a firearm in the commission of murder, robbery, and use of a firearm in the commission of a robbery in December 2021. In August of last year, Pittman was sentenced to 48 years of active time for those charges.

Miles was also convicted of first-degree felony murder, robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of robbery. Additionally, he was charged with two counts of attempted robbery and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of attempted robbery after a November 2022 jury trial. Miles received a 55 year sentence for those charges.