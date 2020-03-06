AG Mark Herring shuts down homeless veterans charity for being ‘deceptive’

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring has shut down an organization he says was deceptive and exploited goodwill toward people in the military.

In a news release Thursday, Herring said more than $13 million was misused instead of going to help homeless veterans.

The settlement in the case involves Center for American Homeless Veterans Inc. and Circle of Friends for American Veterans, as well as their founder Brian Hampton.

The organizations are based in Virginia and raised funds for education and assistance for homeless veterans, including feeding and clothing those in need. The majority of the money actually went toward paying the telemarketers gathering the funds and the salaries of the founder and staff, the release said.

The settlement will shut down the organizations, bar Hampton from soliciting charitable donations and holding a fiduciary position with any charitable organization.

The organization will also need to distribute $100,000 to charities that provide “reall assistance to homeless veterans,” including Virginia Supportive Housing in Richmond, the Bob Woodruff Family Foundation, and Homes for our Troops.

“It is despicable that there are organizations out there that will deceive kind-hearted Virginians who just want to help homeless veterans in our communities,” said Attorney General Herring. “My office will vigorously go after these bad actors who take advantage of the kindness of Virginians to benefit themselves. I would encourage Virginians to remain vigilant when donating to charities and make sure you are donating to trustworthy, legitimate organizations.”

According to the release, the settlement includes:

Dissolution of the entities

A monetary payment in the amount of $100,000 to be provided to three charities which provide real support and assistance to homeless veterans. The three charities that will receive funding are:

Virginia Supportive Housing – $33,333.33

Bob Woodruff Family Foundation – $33,333.33

Homes for our Troops – $33,333.34

Injunctive relief in the form of a ban on the founder from engaging in charitable solicitations or holding any fiduciary position with any charitable organization

Suspended judgments of $10,000 for civil penalties, $10,000 for attorneys’ fees, expenses in investigating this matter, and costs, and $3,711,965.17 for the use and benefit of charities assisting homeless veterans, and as disgorgement of funds solicited nationwide over a period of time by one of CAHV’s professional solicitors, which can be enforced if the other terms of the settlement are not complied with

Latest Posts: