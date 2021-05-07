After two mistrials, driver enters guilty plea in hit-and-run that injured JMU student from Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Less than a week after a second mistrial in the case, the driver responsible for a hit-and-run crash that injured a James Madison University student pleaded guilty.

Mashkhal Ibrahim was sentenced to five years, but will serve one year and 10 months as part of the plea agreement.

On Friday, April 30, a judge in Harrisonburg declared a mistrial after the jury couldn’t reach a verdict.

During a status hearing the following Thursday, Ibrahim entered a guilty plea.

The accident happened in August 2018. Jared Antle, a JMU student from Williamsburg, was getting into a vehicle stopped in a right lane on West Market Street, when Ibrahim’s vehicle hit Antle, leaving him with serious injuries. Ibrahim did not stop. He turned himself in months after the accident.