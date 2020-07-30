Additional members of family-run heroin-trafficking ring sentenced to prison

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Two Portsmouth men have been sentenced to a combined 21 years in prison for their roles in a family-run heroin-trafficking organization, the Department of Justice said in a press release on Wednesday.
According to court documents, the members trafficked at least one kilogram of heroin throughout Hampton Roads, also selling handguns, rifles, and shotguns.
27-year-old Dominic Donta Jones and 24-year-old Raekwon Akil Pierce were members of the Jones DTO run by Malcolm Jones, Sr., Jones, and Pierce’s father.
The Department of Justice said the members operated nearly three-drug premises, including the “Court,” a home serving as the distribution point for Jones Sr.’s drugs: heroin, fentanyl, Acetyl fentanyl, crack, and powder cocaine.
Since 2017, the “Court” serviced 50 to 100 customers a day until it was shut down on Sept. 11, 2019.
During that time, the DOJ said, Jones and Pierce stayed at the home and managed drug-trafficking efforts while stockpiling firearms to protect their drug trade.
According to the DOJ press release, Jones additionally sold a handgun during one of his heroin transactions, which turned out to be a mixture of fentanyl and Acetyl fentanyl.
This case is part of Operation High Tide, a proactive, large-scale narcotics trafficking and firearms investigation in some of the hardest-hit neighborhoods in Hampton Roads.
