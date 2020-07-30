Additional members of family-run heroin-trafficking ring sentenced to prison

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
jail bars generic

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Two Portsmouth men have been sentenced to a combined 21 years in prison for their roles in a family-run heroin-trafficking organization, the Department of Justice said in a press release on Wednesday.

According to court documents, the members trafficked at least one kilogram of heroin throughout Hampton Roads, also selling handguns, rifles, and shotguns.

27-year-old Dominic Donta Jones and 24-year-old Raekwon Akil Pierce were members of the Jones DTO run by Malcolm Jones, Sr., Jones, and Pierce’s father.

The Department of Justice said the members operated nearly three-drug premises, including the “Court,” a home serving as the distribution point for Jones Sr.’s drugs: heroin, fentanyl, Acetyl fentanyl, crack, and powder cocaine.

Since 2017, the “Court” serviced 50 to 100 customers a day until it was shut down on Sept. 11, 2019.

During that time, the DOJ said, Jones and Pierce stayed at the home and managed drug-trafficking efforts while stockpiling firearms to protect their drug trade.

According to the DOJ press release, Jones additionally sold a handgun during one of his heroin transactions, which turned out to be a mixture of fentanyl and Acetyl fentanyl.

This case is part of Operation High Tide, a proactive, large-scale narcotics trafficking and firearms investigation in some of the hardest-hit neighborhoods in Hampton Roads.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10