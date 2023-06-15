PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man accused of abducting a 21-year-old woman from Portsmouth was found with the victim in Suffolk, police say.

20-year-old Ja’Von Various Cooper was arrested and charged with abduction, grand larceny and assault, the Portsmouth Police Department announced Thursday afternoon.

It comes after police received a report for the abduction around 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday. Cooper was taken into custody with help from Suffolk police after detectives with Portsmouth’s Special Victims Unit and the Fugitive Apprehension Unit were able to find his location.

Police say he was also served with outstanding warrants for abduction, malicious wounding, burglary and interfering with the ability to call 911, and was taken to Western Tidewater Reginal Jail.

No other details in the case have been shared, but anyone with information is asked to contact the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.