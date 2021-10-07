9 guns, U-Haul seized in Portsmouth; U-Haul connected to gang activity, police say

Some of the guns that were seized recently by Portsmouth police. They said they seized 9 in total after a recent warrant sweep.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police say they seized nine guns and a U-Haul connected to gang activity on Wednesday.

In a release, police said it happened during a city-wide warrant sweep in which six people, including three children, were arrested on various charges.

Police say the U-Haul was found on Manly Street and impounded, but didn’t share additional details.

During the sweep, police arrested a girl on weapons charges, and say she had a gun of her at the time. They also arrested a boy accused of rape and a girl on a probation violation charge.

The adults arrested in the sweep were Jerome Hill (charged with robbery), Jequan Butler (charged with domestic assault) and Alyssa Perkinson (charged with strangulation).

WAVY has reached out to police for more details about the U-Haul and weapons found.