7-Eleven on Monticello Ave in Norfolk robbed Thursday morning

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after a 7-Eleven on Monticello Avenue in Norfolk was robbed Thursday morning.
Dispatchers say the armed robbery happened around 7 a.m. at the store in the 1200 block at the intersection with E. Princess Anne Road next to Rally’s.
No injuries were reported and no suspect information is available at this time.
Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.