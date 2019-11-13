7-Eleven assistant manager pleads guilty to stealing 40,000 lottery tickets

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 23: Mega Millions lottery tickets sit inside a convenience store in Lower Manhattan, October 23, 2018 in New York City. The $1.6 billion Mega Millions prize to be drawn Tuesday night is set to be the largest lottery prize in U.S. history. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — An assistant store manager admitted in court Wednesday afternoon to stealing thousands of lottery tickets.

According to court records, Daniel Le Grand, of Suffolk, was a 7-Eleven assistant store manager at the time he stole 40,000 lottery tickets.

During his plea in court, Le Grand admitted that he took the tickets, made them live and then went to different stores to cash them.

Le Grand was arrested on September 7, 2018, on nine grand larceny charges, court records show.

In court, Le Grand pleaded guilty to three of those charges.

His sentencing date has been set for March 11, 2020.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.