69-year-old man charged with murder after fatal shooting in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A 69-year-old man is in custody and charged with murder after another man was found shot to death at a home on Canning Place in Chesapeake.

Chesapeake police say they responded to the 2000 block of Canning Place on Sunday for a report of an injured person inside a residence. They found the man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The suspect, Richard Seevers, was taken into custody at the scene and charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police didn’t have many details in a release Monday, but said both men lived at the home.

The shooting is still under investigation.