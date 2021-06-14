69-year-old man charged with murder after fatal shooting in Chesapeake

Richard Seevers

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A 69-year-old man is in custody and charged with murder after another man was found shot to death at a home on Canning Place in Chesapeake.

Chesapeake police say they responded to the 2000 block of Canning Place on Sunday for a report of an injured person inside a residence. They found the man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The suspect, Richard Seevers, was taken into custody at the scene and charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police didn’t have many details in a release Monday, but said both men lived at the home.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

