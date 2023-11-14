CURRITUCK, N.C. (WAVY) – Six people were charged in connection with multiple break-in’s at an Ample Storage in Powells Point.

On Thursday, Nov. 2, the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office began receiving reports about multiple break-ins that occurred at an Ample Storage, located in Powells Point.

A U-Haul box truck was identified on Nov. 3 by patrol deputies while working on an unrelated investigation. Deputies canvassed the area and found evidence that led them to a house where they found a stolen motorcycle and the U-Haul box truck at an Airbnb house in Corolla, North Carolina.

After executing a search warrant on the home, investigators seized hundreds of items that are believed to have been stolen.

Six people were arrested and charged in connection to the Ample Storage break-ins.

(Pictured in order from left to right): Christopher Lewis, 30, of Chesapeake, Va. Bond: $275,000

Michael Stokes, 37, of West Hartford, Ct. Bond: $275,000

Christopher Barnhill, 38, of Chesapeake, Va. Bond: $575,000

Michael Mckee, 35, of Chesapeake, Va. Bond: $275,000

Joshua Callhoun, 37, of Virginia Beach, Va. Bond: $275,000

Ashley Roberts, 34, of Virginia Beach, Va. Bond: $275,000 Suspects charged in Ample Storage break-in’s (Courtesy: Currituck County Sheriff’s Office)

If you have any property to claim from the break-ins or have any additional information regarding the suspects, contact the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office at their main office at 252-453-8204.