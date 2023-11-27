NORFOLK, VA. (WAVY) — Norfolk police said a man was arrested after barricading himself in a home Sunday night.

The incident happened on 8800 block of Semmes Ave. The location is right off Granby St. This is in the Commodore Park Neighborhood near Northside Middle School.

Police responded to the incident around 10:20 p.m. Sunday night.

Police were seen in tactical gear and at least two police drones flew above. The Norfolk police bomb squad, the fire department and medics were also at the scene.

At 5 a.m. Norfolk police said the incident was resolved peacefully.