5th Virginia inmate dies from COVID-19

Credit: txking/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An inmate at Dillwyn Correctional Center has died from COVID-19, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections, marking the fifth inmate in the commonwealth to succumb to the virus.

In total, 198 offenders and eight staff members at the facility have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

