RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An inmate at Dillwyn Correctional Center has died from COVID-19, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections, marking the fifth inmate in the commonwealth to succumb to the virus.
In total, 198 offenders and eight staff members at the facility have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
Latest Posts:
- Chesapeake Public Schools announces plan for high school graduation
- Riverside to resume elective surgeries, procedures
- 5th Virginia inmate dies from COVID-19
- Company with hair salons in Hampton Roads ordered to pay $1.1M in back wages to employees due to COVID-19 closures
- Video: Truck rolls over, keeps going during Oklahoma police chase