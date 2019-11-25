Former 5th grade teacher at Norfolk Christian charged with possession of child pornography

Brett Marker, a former-5th grade teacher at Norfolk Christian Schools, is charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

Brett Allen Marker is facing 10 felony charges of possession of child pornography, which stem from an August 13 incident. He was arrested on Nov. 22 and granted a $5,000 secured bond, according to court records.

10 On Your Side has obtained emails sent to parents of Norfolk Christian Schools students on Nov. 22 and 23. In the emails, Norfolk Christian Schools Head of School Daniel Tubbs informs parents of the Norfolk Police Department’s investigation into Marker and his arrest, writing “the behaviors being investigated did not occur on school property.”

Daniel Tubbs’ letter to parents of Norfolk Christian 5th graders

Tubbs also wrote in a Nov. 22 email that police have “no evidence that students were involved or that any crime occurred on our campus.”

Marker’s employment at Norfolk Christian Schools was terminated on Nov. 22, the same day that he was charged. Tubbs wrote that Marker’s 5th grade class will have a long-term substitute until a new teacher is found. Marker will be arraigned in Norfolk General District Court on Tuesday.

10 On Your Side reached out to Norfolk Christian Schools for comment and received this statement from Tubbs on Monday morning:

“We were devastated to learn of the investigation into and subsequent arrest of one of our fifth grade teachers. His employment has been terminated. We have cooperated fully with the Norfolk Police Department in their investigation. The NPD has advised us that they have no reason to believe any crimes occurred on our campus or in any way involved our students.”

