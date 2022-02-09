5 suspects wanted after armed robbery of Suffolk 7-Eleven

This surveillance photo shows three of the five suspects in the armed robbery of a 7-Eleven on Holland Road in Suffolk on Feb. 9, 2022.

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police are trying to identify five suspects, three males and two females, they say were involved in the armed robbery of a 7-Eleven early Wednesday morning.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. at the store in the 1900 block of Holland Road, near Kenyon Road.

Police say the three males had guns and directed one of the clerks to open a register. The group stole money from the register and other merchandise before fleeing the store.

They left in a vehicle headed eastbound on Holland Road.

No other details are available, but police did share a few surveillance photos.

Suffolk police are trying to identify the suspects in an armed robbery of a Holland Road 7-Eleven on Feb. 9, 2022.

Suffolk police are trying to identify the suspects in an armed robbery of a Holland Road 7-Eleven on Feb. 9, 2022.

Suffolk police are trying to identify the suspects in an armed robbery of a Holland Road 7-Eleven on Feb. 9, 2022.

This surveillance photo shows three of the five suspects in the armed robbery of a 7-Eleven on Holland Road in Suffolk on Feb. 9, 2022.