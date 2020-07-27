5 arrested in connection to homicide of 20-year-old woman in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police are investigating the shooting homicide of a woman that happened early Sunday morning.

The call came in around 12:30 a.m. for a gunshot victim in the 500 block of Mariners Way in Norfolk. Officers arrived on the scene to find 20-year-old Kyilene P. Torain suffering from a gunshot wound.

Torain was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

As a result of the investigation, five people have been arrested in connection to the homicide.

Marquis B. Yates, 30, arrested on charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm

Adriana A. Hamlett, 21, arrested on charges of attempted robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery

Candance D. Montague, 37, arrested on charges of attempted robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery

Female juvenile, 17, arrested on charges of attempted robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery

Jadean Williams, 20, arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit robbery

Detectives ask anyone with information to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

Adriana A. Hamlett

Marquis B. Yates

Jadean Williams

Candance D. Montague,

Latest Posts: