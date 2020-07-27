5 arrested in connection to homicide of 20-year-old woman in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police are investigating the shooting homicide of a woman that happened early Sunday morning.

The call came in around 12:30 a.m. for a gunshot victim in the 500 block of Mariners Way in Norfolk. Officers arrived on the scene to find 20-year-old Kyilene P. Torain suffering from a gunshot wound.

Torain was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

As a result of the investigation, five people have been arrested in connection to the homicide.

  • Marquis B. Yates, 30, arrested on charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm
  • Adriana A. Hamlett, 21, arrested on charges of attempted robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery
  • Candance D. Montague, 37, arrested on charges of attempted robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery
  • Female juvenile, 17, arrested on charges of attempted robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery
  • Jadean Williams, 20, arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit robbery

Detectives ask anyone with information to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

