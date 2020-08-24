40-year-old man from Windsor arrested on multiple child exploitation charges

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — A 40-year-old man in Windsor is facing multiple child exploitation charges after being caught with several child pornography.

The Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s says Christopher Ward was charged with 6 counts of distribution of child pornography and 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

The arrest comes as a result of the continued efforts between the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office and other regional law enforcement agencies to combat the exploitation of children via the internet or by electronic means.

Ward was taken to the Western Tidewater Regional Jail and is currently being held without bond.

