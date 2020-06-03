4 vehicles stolen from Gloucester auto dealer, 2 people in custody after 2 separate crashes, sheriff’s office says

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — Two people are in custody after two of four vehicles stolen at the Gloucester Auto Max on Wednesday crashed during pursuits with law enforcement.

The Gloucester Sheriff’s Office says they first pursued one of the stolen vehicles south to the foot of the Coleman Bridge at Gloucester Point, where the driver crashed and was taken into custody by Gloucester deputies.

During the investigation, Gloucester deputies spotted a second stolen vehicle and pursued it to York County, where York County deputies took over. That vehicle crashed on Route 17 and the driver was taken into custody by the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives in Gloucester are investigating the vehicle thefts and say charges are expected for the two suspects taken into custody.

There’s no information at this time about the other vehicles stolen or suspect descriptions, but more information will be released, the sheriff’s office said.

Meanwhile, the crash at Gloucester Point has been clear with both southbound lanes open, but traffic is still backed up, Gloucester deputies say.