4 arrested in connection with shooting at house, vehicle in January in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Four people including a 17-year-old boy have been arrested in connection with a shooting at a residence in January.

Police responded to the 200 block of Burnetts Way in thee Burnett’s Mill neighborhood around 4 p.m. Jan. 29 in Suffolk.

An occupied residence and vehicle were struck by gunfire.

Those charged include:

Dnardo James Iki Harrison, 18, of Portsmouth: Charged with maliciously shoot at occupied building or vehicle (3 counts), shoot firearm from vehicle (3 counts), conspiracy to commit a felony, willfully discharge firearm in public place (3 counts), destruction of property, monument (2 counts), contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and assault & battery by mob.

Charged with maliciously shoot at occupied building or vehicle (3 counts), shoot firearm from vehicle (3 counts), conspiracy to commit a felony, willfully discharge firearm in public place (3 counts), destruction of property, monument (2 counts), contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and assault & battery by mob. Deonte Maurice Parker, 18, of Suffolk : Charged with maliciously shoot at occupied building or vehicle (3 counts), shoot firearm from vehicle (3 counts), conspiracy to commit a felony, willfully discharge firearm in public place (3 counts), destruction of property, monument (2 counts), contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and assault & battery by mob.

: Charged with maliciously shoot at occupied building or vehicle (3 counts), shoot firearm from vehicle (3 counts), conspiracy to commit a felony, willfully discharge firearm in public place (3 counts), destruction of property, monument (2 counts), contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and assault & battery by mob. Terrance Matthew Granger Jr., 18, of Portsmouth: Charged with maliciously shoot at occupied building or vehicle (3 counts), shoot firearm from vehicle (3 counts), conspiracy to commit a felony, willfully discharge firearm in public place (2 counts), destruction of property, monument (1 count), contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and assault & battery by mob.

Charged with maliciously shoot at occupied building or vehicle (3 counts), shoot firearm from vehicle (3 counts), conspiracy to commit a felony, willfully discharge firearm in public place (2 counts), destruction of property, monument (1 count), contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and assault & battery by mob. Unidentified 17-year-old boy, of Suffolk: Details on charges not released.

The men were all directly indicted into circuit court.

Deonte Maurice Parker (Photo courtesy: Suffolk Police)

Dnardo James Iki Harrison (Photo courtesy: Suffolk Police)

Terrance Matthew Granger Jr. (Photo courtesy: Suffolk Police)

Latest Posts: