4 arrested in connection to homicide on Norchester Ave. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Four people have been arrested in connection to a homicide Tuesday morning on Norchester Avenue in Norfolk.

Police have charged both Peter W. Babar, 49, and Donell Small Jr., 26, with second degree murder and use of a firearm, and Krystal E. Bowers, 30, and Delphine D. Simmons, 52, were charged with accessory after the fact. All are from Norfolk.

Peter Babar

Donnell Small

Krystal Bowers

Delphine Simmons

The shooting happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning in the 900 block of Norchester Avenue just east of Norfolk State‘s campus. The victim, Charles A. Sparks, of Chesapeake, died at Sentara Norfolk General from a gunshot wound.

Police have yet to release a motive or other information in the case.

All four suspects are currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

