39-year-old man arrested, accused of sexually assaulting 5-year-old in 2016

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A 39-year-old man was arrested Thursday and charged with sodomy involving a victim younger than 13 and indecent liberties with a child by parent or caregiver, according to authorities.

Dwayne Anthony Leonard II, of Newport News, was arrested by Newport News Police Thursday.

York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office officials say the arrest came after a “lengthy investigation.”

On Sept. 21, 2016, deputies took a report of a past sexual assault that had happened to a 5-year-old on July 7, 2016, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Shelley Ward said.

Ward said Leonard had been hired to assist the family.

Leonard drove the family to a store in the 5000 block of Victory Boulevard in York County on that date.

While the mother of the child was in the store, the “offense” allegedly occurred between Leonard and the 5-year-old.

Leonard was arrested Thursday and taken to Newport News City Jail. He is being held without bond.

Newport News will not release the mug until they contact York County Friday and inquire if it’s okay to release the photo.