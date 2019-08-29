39 charged in Hampton Roads-centered bust targeting heroin, fentanyl trafficking

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — 30 men and nine women have been indicted following a major drug operation focusing on heroin and fentanyl trafficking in Hampton Roads.

“Operation Cookout” involved more than 30 law enforcement agencies and included more than 100 indictments, according to U.S. Attorney G. Zachary Terwilliger.

35 of the 39 suspects have been arrested so far.

Authorities seized more than 30 kilograms of fentanyl, 30 kilograms of heroin, five kilograms of cocaine, 42 firearms and more than $700,000.

To illustrate the scale of damage that could be caused by that amount of the heavily potent fentanyl, which has been linked to significant increases in overdose deaths for heroin users, Terwilliger said it could kill up to 14 million people.

Those arrested included suppliers, packagers, distributors and dealers, Terwilliger added.

Raymond Villanueva, Special Agent in Charge of @ICEgov Homeland Security Investigations Washington DC thanks all the agencies that worked to bring the 106-count indictment. "We are here to protect our communities." @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/SWFmFimFkf — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) August 29, 2019

“You heard about some of the seizures and the things that were taken. Those who suffer from addiction, those who prey on neighborhoods, take advantage of others, and important for me is the type of violence that so often surrounds these type of incidents, I want to thank the task force officers from our agencies, all of us,” said Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew, whose force was involved in the operation. “All of you all that played a role in this.I could not be more appreciative of the cooperation. If you are looking at a blueprint on how this should be done, this is it,”

"We need to get China to stop doing this," Terwilliger said in regards to Fentanyl coming in through the @USPS @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/myOcZ3kdi1 — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) August 29, 2019

This breaking story will be updated.