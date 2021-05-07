36th Street Bang Squad member sentenced to life for murders on Peninsula

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man who prosecutors say was behind multiple murders and attempted murders as part of the 36th Bang Squad was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday.

That life sentence will be followed to two more consecutive life sentences and another 25 years.

Marin L. Hunt, 24, committed the crimes from March 2015 to June 2015 on the Peninsula with the gang, prosecutors say. On one occasion on April 6, 2015, he and three other members of the gang began shooting outside a Newport News home, killing two teens, Jada Richardson, 13, and Domingo Davis, 17.

“As the evidence demonstrated during a seven-week trial, the defendant’s actions displayed a chilling neglect for human life, safety, and the rule of law,” said Raj Parekh, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “Our Office is grateful to our law enforcement partners and trial team, who worked for years to bring the defendant and his co-conspirators to justice and stop them from further threatening our communities with violence.”

Prosecutors say shell casings from the shooting matched a gun Hunt obtained from a family member in March 2015. The casings also matched the gun used in a March 15, 2015, shooting of two rival gang members, leaving them with serious and life-threatening injuries.

On June 5, 2015, prosecutors say he and three other men also tried to kill a rival gang member, waiting for him to get off a Hampton City school bus.

Hunt was convicted on December 10, 2019, after a seven-week jury trial on 11 counts of crimes in aid of racketeering, including two murders, three attempted murders and using a firearm in each crime.

Six co-defendants were also convicted in the same trial for their roles in the racketeering conspiracy, and currently are scheduled for sentencing from June 10 through August 2.