32-year-old man arrested for allegedly sexually touching a child

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police say they have arrested a 32-year-old man after a juvenile said in December they had been inappropriately touched by an adult.

Newport News Police arrested Marcus James Howes IV around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the first block of Menchville Road.

Police say he is charged with one count each indecent liberties with a child, aggravated sexual battery and object sexual penetration.

Police received a report on Dec. 15 about a past sexual assault.

The reporting party said a juvenile was “touched inappropriately by a known adult male.”

Police obtained warrants for Howes after further investigation.