30-year-old man sought following domestic-related shooting incident in Smithfield

SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a 30-year-old man is wanted following a Tuesday morning shooting in Smithfield.

According to police, 30-year-old Andrew Brock Jr. was arguing with his ex-girlfriend through her closed apartment door in the 100 block of Cattail Lane when the incident happened.

When she refused to let him in, police allege Brock kicked open the door and fired multiple shots which struck another man inside the apartment.

Reports say Brock then fled the scene.

He is currently wanted for breaking and entering, aggravated malicious wounding, shooting within a dwelling, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Anyone that has any information about this incident is asked to contact the Isle of Wight/Smithfield/Windsor Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or the Smithfield Police Department at 757-357-3247.

If you believe you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence or child abuse, 10 On Your Side has compiled a list of local and national resources to help prevent domestic violence.

