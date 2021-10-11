3 women wanted, charged with felony maiming after fight at Busch Gardens in August

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Three women are wanted after police say they were involved in a fight at Busch Gardens Williamsburg back in August.

23-year-old Christine Nicole Howard, 27-year-old Elizabeth G. Marrero and 30-year-old Junika Marionette Dunn all face charges of assault and battery and felony maiming. Howard and Marrero are from Candler, North Carolina, and Dunn is from New Bern.

The fight happened around 4:50 p.m. on August 8 near at the Griffon roller coaster. Police say all three suspects fled before officers arrived. One of the victims found at the scene had severe swelling and a laceration near her eye and was taken to the hospital.

Multiple fights have been reported at the park this year, including another on Sept. 11. Police were still looking for several men involved.

Anyone with information in either case is asked to call James City County police at 757-566-0112 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.