MURFREESBORO, N.C. (WAVY) — Three people were shot Saturday night in a drive-by shooting in Murfreesboro.

Two of the victims were juveniles and the other was an adult, police say.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. at the Speed Way convenience store at 604 East Main Street. All three victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators have been able to identify a suspect vehicle linked to the case, but don’t have photos to release at this time.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call the Murfreesboro Police Department at 252-398-4151.