3 men charged in connection with abduction, assault and rape of couple in Northampton County, NC

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Authorities say three men have been arrested after a couple was kidnapped at gunpoint and physically and sexually assaulted.

The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office started a joint investigation with the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office Saturday, Dec. 12 for a report of a kidnapping, assault and rape that happened the night prior.

Sheriff’s office investigators say a 27-year-old man and 24-year-old woman were kidnapped at gunpoint in Bertie County late Friday night, before midnight.

They were taken to a “location” in Rich Square, North Carolina.

Investigators say the man was assaulted by numerous males with guns during the incident, and the woman was also assaulted and raped.

The man and woman were able to get away from the males and went to a local hospital, where the incident was reported to authorities, investigators say.

Those arrested in connection with the assaults and kidnapping include:

32-year-old David Thompson of Kelford — charged with two counts of felony conspiracy, two counts of first-degree kidnapping, and two counts of assault by pointing a gun.

27-year-old Montavis Jones of Windsor — charged with one count first-degree forcible rape, two counts first-degree kidnapping, three counts of felony conspiracy, one count second-degree sex offense, and one count of assault serious injury.

40-year-old Willie Freeman of Kelford — charged with two counts of communicating threats, two counts of assault by pointing a gun, two counts of first-degree kidnapping, three counts of felony conspiracy, and one count of assault with a deadly weapon serious injury.

Thompson and Jones were both arrested by the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, Dec. 14, and Tuesday, Dec. 15, respectively. Freeman was arrested Tuesday, Dec. 15, in Virginia and is awaiting extradition to North Carolina.

Thompson was given a $500,000 secured bond. His next couple date is scheduled for Dec. 31.

Jones was given a $1 million bond and is also scheduled to appear in court Dec. 31.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and more arrests and charges are expected in the “coming days.”