3 injured in shooting in Portsmouth Monday night

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police say three men were injured in a shooting Monday night.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. near Deep Creek Boulevard and Lincoln Street.

Three people were shot: A 20-year old, 22-year-old, and 50-year old.

The 22-year-old was in critical condition as of 9 p.m. The other two men’s injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The investigation was still ongoing as of 9 p.m. Police will release additional information as it’s available.

