NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Three people were hurt in a shooting in Norfolk on Sunday morning.

According to dispatch, officers were called to the 200 block of Faulk Road, between S. Military Highway and I-64, at 11 a.m. for the report of a shooting.

Two people were found with life-threatening gunshot injures, while the other victim’s injuries are considered non life-threatening.

The motive behind the shooting is unclear, but police said they are not looking for any suspects at this time