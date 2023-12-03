NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Three people were hurt in a shooting in Norfolk on Sunday morning.
According to dispatch, officers were called to the 200 block of Faulk Road, between S. Military Highway and I-64, at 11 a.m. for the report of a shooting.
Two people were found with life-threatening gunshot injures, while the other victim’s injuries are considered non life-threatening.
The motive behind the shooting is unclear, but police said they are not looking for any suspects at this time
