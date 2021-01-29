3 charged in Eastville incident involving discharge of firearm at vehicle with occupants

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Police say three people were arrested in connection with an incident in Eastville this week.

Details are limited but police say the incident involved the discharge of a firearm at a vehicle with occupants.

Lieutenant Rob Stubbs of Eastville Police says 48 felony charges and eight misdemeanor charges have been filed in relation to the incident on Jan. 22.

On Jan. 27, Stubbs says 32 felony warrants were served along with six misdemeanor warrants on the Eastern Shore of Virginia.

Eastville Police was assisted by the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, Accomack County Sheriff’s Office, The Eastern Shore Drug Taskforce, and the ATF Taskforce to execute arrest warrants and search warrants for the incident.

Additionally, Charles Matthew Lewis, Michael Leonard Stevens, and Edward Thornton Tayloe have been charged in connection with the events on Jan. 22.

The investigation remains ongoing and is expected to involve additional arrests.