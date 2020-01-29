3 arrested in connection with Ocean Trace Lane shooting, police pursuit in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police say they have arrested and charged three people in connection with a Jan. 22 shooting on Ocean Trace Lane and police pursuit.

Christian Micah Harris

Police say Christian Micah Harris and Datwan Lamont Bowden, both 23, are charged with robbery, use of a firearm, felonious assault and conspiracy, according to a Jan. 29 police news release.

A third person, a juvenile, has been charged with eluding police and hit and run.

Police first responded to the Ocean Trace Lane area around 4 p.m. Jan. 22 for a male who said he had been shot and was self-transporting to the hospital.

Police saw a vehicle they believed to be the suspect vehicle while responding, then turned to pursue it.

The shooting led to a police pursuit on Interstate 264 and onto N. Lynnhaven Parkway. It ended at a dead end in the 3000 block of Pinewood Drive.

Police say three people bailed out of the vehicle. A female was taken into custody near the vehicle.

Datwan Lamont Bowden

Police used a helicopter, K9 and patrol officers to search the area.

Another male was taken into custody shortly after.

Harris and Bowden are being held at the Virginia Beach Correction Center without bond. The juvenile is being held at the Virginia Beach Juvenile Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

Tune in to WAVY News 10 for more coverage and stay up-to-date through the WAVY News App and on WAVY.com.