28-year-old charged with attempted murder after woman found stabbed in Accomack County

PAINTER, Va. (WAVY) — The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office has charged a 28-year-old woman with attempted murder after a woman was found stabbed Tuesday night.

Megan A. Harrison, 28, of Painter, is charged with first-degree attempted murder.

Authorities say they responded to Pond View Court in Painter around 10:05 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a woman who had been stabbed.

Deputies arrived to find the 60-year-old woman with multiple lacerations.

She was first taken to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital and then flown to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

She is listed in stable condition, the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff’s office officials said Harrison is “currently receiving an evaluation outside of the sheriff’s office custody.”

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Virginia State Police, Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, Onancock Police Department, and the Accomack County Department of Public Safety.

Anyone with information on this incident or another crime should contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at 757-787-1131 or 757-824-5666. Tips may be submitted through the sheriff’s office website at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.

