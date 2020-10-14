27-year-old charged with rape, indecent liberties involving juvenile girl

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police say a 27-year-old man has been charged with several sex offenses after he allegedly had sexual contact with a juvenile girl.

Police say Marquis Jacobs, of South Carolina, is charged with rape, sodomy, aggravated sexual battery, indecent liberties with child, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, police said.

Officers were dispatched to a local hospital June 17, 2020 for a report of a past sex offense, police said.

Officers arrived and spoke with a complainant who said there was a sex offense involving “inappropriate contact” with her juvenile daughter.

The complainant said they knew the male who assaulted the girl.

Further investigation led police to Jacobs, they said.

