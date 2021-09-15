26-year-old seriously hurt in Hampton shooting overnight

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 26-year-old man was seriously hurt in a shooting overnight in Hampton.

Police say they received a call around 1:40 a.m. about a walk-in shooting victim at a local hospital. He was being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Police don’t have many details in the case, but determined the victim was in the area of Woodland Road and East Pembroke Avenue when he was shot.

Detectives are still working to gain the victim’s cooperation and no suspect information is available at this time.