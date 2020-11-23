25-year-old charged in shooting death of 47-year-old man at Franklin convenience store

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — A 25-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder following a shooting that killed a 47-year-old man in Franklin over the weekend.

The Franklin Police Department initially got the call for shots fired at the Hi-Lo convenience store in the 1400 block of South Street just before 8 p.m. Sunday.

When officers got to the scene, they say 47-year-old Southampton County resident Rolando Bynum was found suffering from gunshot wounds.

Bynum was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police later took 25-year-old Keonte Flythe into custody. Flythe has been charged with first degree- murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Flythe was taken to Western Tidewater Regional Jail, where he is currently being held without bond.