22-year-old man arrested in connection with shooting on Youngs Mill Lane in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police say they have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with a shooting June 15 that left two people injured.

22-year-old Darrel Taquan Wells, of Newport News, was arrested June 18 and charged with two counts of malicious assault, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and one count maliciously shoot or throw missiles.

Police say a 24-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were injured, but the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police responded to the 400 block of Youngs Mill Lane around 12:10 a.m. June 15 for a report of a shooting.

They arrived to find the man and the woman injured. Initial investigation showed the two were involved in an altercation with people they knew and they were shot during the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Latest Posts: