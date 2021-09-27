21-year-old woman stabbed Sunday night on Michigan Drive in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after a 21-year-old woman was stabbed Sunday night on Michigan Drive in Hampton.

Police say the woman’s injury was not life-threatening and this does not seem to be a random act of violence. The victim and suspect appear to have known each other, and investigators are working to gain the victim’s cooperation in the investigation.

The stabbing happened around 11:40 p.m. in the 600 block of Michigan Drive. The victim arrived at a local hospital after officers arrived.