VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk man has been arrested in connection with the robbery of three different businesses in Virginia Beach.

Virginia Beach Police arrested Qahir Robinson, 21, with assistance from the Chesapeake Police Department.

Police say Robinson robbed the businesses at gunpoint and used a stolen vehicle to get away.

The robberies took place between Aug. 1 and Aug. 2.

According to police, the fist robbery happened at Cal’z Pizza on Tuesday just after 6 p.m. About 30 minutes later, police say Robinson robbed a Subway.

Around 6 a.m. Wednesday, Robinson held up a Dunkin’ Donuts and minutes later he tried to rob a McDonalds in Chesapeake, police say.

Chesapeake Police were able to catch Robinson after a foot chase.

Robinson is being charged with three counts of robbery, three counts of use of firearm in commission of a felony, and three counts of wearing a mask in a public place.