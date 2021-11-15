21-year-old killed in ‘planned attack’ inside Fayetteville home, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A 21-year-old Robeson County man was killed Sunday in what Fayetteville police said was a “planned attack.”

The incident was reported as a shooting at 3:22 p.m. along the 6000 block of Pink Drive, according to Fayetteville police.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicated a man was shot inside a home along Pink Drive, which is in a neighborhood in far western Fayetteville just north of U.S. 401.

On Monday, police identified the victim as Elijah Wright of Parkton.

Two arrests have been made in Wright’s death.

Derica Matthews, 20, of the 6000 block of Pink Drive has been charged with first-degree murder. She is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center without bond.

Jailen Lynch-McPeak, 23, of the 6000 block of Pink Drive has been charged with first-degree murder. He is also being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center without bond.

Fayetteville said Wright knew Matthews and Lynch-McPeak and called the shooting a “planned attack.”