PASQUOTANK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A 21-year-old man has been convicted of murder in the death of another man in 2018 in Elizabeth City.

Raymond Eugene Woodley III, 21, was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Friday in the Pasquotank County Superior Court.

Woodley was convicted in the murder of Trevon Demetrius Blount on May 3, 2018.

He was arrested days later in connection with the homicide.