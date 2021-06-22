20-year-old woman dies in homicide on Berkley Drive in Hampton

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a homicide on Berkley Drive Tuesday night.

Hampton police tweeted information Tuesday night, saying a 20-year-old woman was transported to a local hospital after the incident and pronounced dead upon arrival.

Click here to subscribe to WAVY Breaking News Email alerts.

Police said the homicide happened in the first block of Berkley Drive. The emergency call was received just before 6 p.m.

Police did not give details on what type of incident it was, or whether there were any suspects in custody or suspect descriptions.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10