20-year-old woman dies in homicide on Berkley Drive in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a homicide on Berkley Drive Tuesday night.

Hampton police tweeted information Tuesday night, saying a 20-year-old woman was transported to a local hospital after the incident and pronounced dead upon arrival.

Police said the homicide happened in the first block of Berkley Drive. The emergency call was received just before 6 p.m.

Police did not give details on what type of incident it was, or whether there were any suspects in custody or suspect descriptions.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Officers are investigating a homicide in the first block of Berkley Drive. One 20-year-old female was transported to a local hospital and pronounced deceased upon arrive. Nothing further at this time. Call received 5:56 p.m. pic.twitter.com/LnyUGMHyau — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) June 22, 2021