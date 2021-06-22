20-year-old woman dies in homicide on Berkley Drive in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a homicide on Berkley Drive Tuesday night.
Hampton police tweeted information Tuesday night, saying a 20-year-old woman was transported to a local hospital after the incident and pronounced dead upon arrival.
Police said the homicide happened in the first block of Berkley Drive. The emergency call was received just before 6 p.m.
Police did not give details on what type of incident it was, or whether there were any suspects in custody or suspect descriptions.
