ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A 20-year-old has been arrested and charged with murder after police say a 42-year-old man was killed Wednesday in Elizabeth City.

The Elizabeth City Police Department says the victim, David Reider Geyer, was found dead after officers responded around 9:15 p.m. to the 100 block of Chappell Garden Drive, off Oak Stump Road near Northeastern High School.

Detectives were able to obtain warrants for Gabriel Boyd Sellers, who lived at the same home as the victim. He was arrested and taken to Albemarle District Jail with no bond.

No other details in the case have been shared at this time, but police say it’s an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.

Sellers was due in court Thursday morning for his first appearance.