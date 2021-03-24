20 men arrested for seeking sex with minors in Chesterfield County online sting operation

Chesterfield authorities arrested 20 men last week in an online sex sting operation. (Photos from Chesterfield Police)

CHESTERFIELD, VA. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County special victims detectives arrested 20 men on a total of 45 charges last week. One of the men is from Hampton Roads.

During a two-day operation, Chesterfield County detectives identified suspects who they believed were seeking sex from minors online and on social media.

“The suspects communicated with people they believed to be underage members of our community and arranged to meet them at a location to have sexual relations,” Chesterfield Police said in a release. When the suspects arrived at the location, they were met instead by police and were arrested.

Darryl D. Smith, 43, of Richmond, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution (Chesterfield Police)

Jose Sanchez-Morales, 45, of Hopewell, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution. (Photo: Chesterfield Police)

Leonardo S. Salmaron, 30, of Chesterfield, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution. (Photo: Chesterfield Police)

Joseph R. Ruffin, 51, of Richmond, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution. (Photo: Chesterfield Police)

William M. Rhea, 28, of Chesterfield, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution. (Photo: Chesterfield Police)

Henry L. Raynor, 35, of Newport News, Va., was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution. (Chesterfield Police)

Michael K. Rawlings Jr., 38, of Hopewell, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution, use of a vehicle to promote prostitution, carrying a concealed weapon and firearm violation after involuntary commitment. (Photo: Chesterfield Police)

Jonathan Ortiz Vitervo, 19, of Richmond, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution. (Photo: Chesterfield Police)

William A. Mustain, 68, of Richmond, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution. (Photo: Chesterfield Police)

Brian P. McTamaney, 38, of Richmond, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution. (Photo: Chesterfield Police)

Sandeep K. Kichannagari, 30, of Henrico, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution. (Photo: Chesterfield Police)

Julian A. Jackson, 31, of Chesterfield, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution, use of a vehicle to promote prostitution, carrying a concealed weapon (third offense), distribution of certain drugs to persons under 18, possession of marijuana and obstruction of justice. (Photo: Chesterfield Police)

Jeffrey S. Harrell, 43, of Chesterfield, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution. (Chesterfield PD)

Anthony B. Green, 32, of Chesterfield, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution. (Photo: Chesterfield Police)

Keith M. Fletcher, 30, of Essex, Va., was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution. (Photo: Chesterfield Police)

Gregorio Q. Curuchich, 27, of Henrico, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution. (Photo: Chesterfield Police)

Larry A. Brown, 40, of Chesterfield, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution. (Photo: Chesterfield Police)

Luis A. Aguillon, 31, of Henrico, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution. (Photo: Chesterfield Police)

James G. Bower III, 56, of Chesterfield, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution. (Photo: Chesterfield Police)

Abdul N. Ahmadi, 37, of Fredericksburg, Va., was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution. (Photo: Chesterfield Police)

The following suspects were arrested and charged: