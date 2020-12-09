Hampton police: Car that fled Newport News police later involved in 2-vehicle crash and car fire in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after a vehicle fled from Newport News officers and later was involved in a two-vehicle crash in Hampton Wednesday night.

Hampton police say the call reporting the incident came in around 8:30 p.m.

Police say the crash happened in the area of 50th Street and Aberdeen Road. The vehicle that fled from officers caught fire after the crash.

The driver that had been involved in the pursuit sustained injuries, but they are not considered life-threatening.

Hampton police spokesman did not have information on why Newport News officers were pursuing the vehicle, but said they didn’t believe the officers were actively in pursuit when the crash happened.

