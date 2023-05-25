DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Two Virginia Beach men were arrested earlier this week after their stolen vehicle got stuck in a ditch on NC 12 in Frisco, Dare County Sheriff Doug Doughtie says.

The suspects, 42-year-old Sterling Thomas Kessel and 41-year-old Richard Norman Smith II, were found with the car near Osprey Way around 2:50 a.m.

Doughtie says the tags came back stolen from Virginia Beach, and the vehicle was searched after drug paraphernalia was seen in plain view.

Richard Norman Smith (Courtesy of Dare County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies found marijuana, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia during the search, Doughtie says, and the pair were charged with possession of stolen property, possession of a marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a marijuana paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Sterling Thomas Kessel (Courtesy of Dare County Sheriff’s Office)

Kessel was given a $40,000 secured bond and Smith received a $52,000 secured bond.