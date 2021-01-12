2 teenagers shot and injured in Newport News Tuesday evening

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Two teenagers, one 19-year-old and a 17-year-old, were shot and injured in Newport News Tuesday evening, police said.

Police responded to a call about a shooting victim around 6:11 p.m. in the 3200 block of Jefferson Avenue.

Officers arrived on scene to find a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound, which is not believed to be life-threatening.

Minutes later, at 6:14 p.m., police received a call about a gunshot wound victim in the 600 block of 32nd Street. There, officers found a 17-year-old boy with a life-threatening injury.

Both teenagers were taken to a local hospital for further treatment.

Police believe the shooting happened in the 600 block of 32nd Street, where the second victim was found.

There was no detailed suspect information as of 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The investigation is going.

